Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Down 59.2% in August

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the August 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NKG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,879. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $14.21.

Get Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.