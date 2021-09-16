Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Short Interest Down 56.9% in August

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the August 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.97. 144,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,772. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.