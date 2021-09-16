Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Short Interest Down 57.6% in August

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NUO stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,591. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 19,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,031,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 309,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

