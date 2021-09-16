NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $216.31.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,461,614.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 435,784 shares of company stock worth $89,734,624. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,041,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,633,771,000 after purchasing an additional 129,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.13. 383,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,465,953. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.68 and a 200 day moving average of $172.84. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $230.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.56 billion, a PE ratio of 78.68, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

