Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Short Interest Down 54.1% in August

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the August 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:NYXH traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.10. 6,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,259. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.91. Nyxoah has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NYXH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

