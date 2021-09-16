Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits Market Capitalization of $394.45 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $394.45 million and approximately $135.77 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

