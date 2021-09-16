Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $394.45 million and approximately $135.77 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.