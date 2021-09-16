Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$4.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

OBE stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.93. 453,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,032. Obsidian Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.36 and a twelve month high of C$5.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$294.17 million and a P/E ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$4.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$101.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Obsidian Energy will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

