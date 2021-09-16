OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for OceanaGold in a report released on Tuesday, September 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

OGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie raised OceanaGold to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.25 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.93.

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$2.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.27. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.58 and a 1 year high of C$2.93.

In related news, Director Catherine Gignac purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$237,000.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

