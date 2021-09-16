Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,270 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of Oceaneering International worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OII. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 141.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 28.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 59.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 17,280 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 95.8% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 342,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 167,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

NYSE:OII opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 3.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

