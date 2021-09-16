Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Down to $13.54

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.54, but opened at $13.12. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 2,012 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 3.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.44.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

