Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Down to $13.54

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.54, but opened at $13.12. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 2,012 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.57.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 3.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.44.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.