Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$13.16 million and a PE ratio of -3.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

