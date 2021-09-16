OctoFi 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $28,999.00 (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $7.06 million and approximately $28,999.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OctoFi has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for $8.85 or 0.00018627 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00063006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.46 or 0.00142014 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.76 or 0.00803604 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00047170 BTC.

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

