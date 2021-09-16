Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,252 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Ocugen worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ocugen by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,422,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,797 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its position in Ocugen by 4,917.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 570,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 559,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ocugen by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 418,757 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,329,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,745,000. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCGN opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 4.47. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Research analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 31,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $208,276.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,677 shares in the company, valued at $513,735.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $68,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 560,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,586 shares of company stock valued at $405,676. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OCGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Noble Financial began coverage on Ocugen in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

