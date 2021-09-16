Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €3.70 Price Target

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) received a €3.70 ($4.35) target price from investment analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAN. Berenberg Bank set a €3.05 ($3.59) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €3.10 ($3.65) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €3.40 ($4.00) to €3.50 ($4.12) in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.30 ($3.88) to €3.40 ($4.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €3.67 ($4.32).

Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

