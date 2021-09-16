Oddz (ODDZ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $708,295.00

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001046 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Oddz has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Oddz has a total market cap of $13.17 million and approximately $708,295.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00073265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00122469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00176629 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,552.99 or 0.07454821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,706.96 or 1.00097901 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.64 or 0.00872089 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,425,713 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.