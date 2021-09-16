ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Achieves Market Cap of $2.31 Million

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $9,486.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00075037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00121378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.01 or 0.00175586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.54 or 0.07405903 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,950.31 or 1.00214784 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.74 or 0.00856354 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,372,155 coins and its circulating supply is 17,509,173 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

