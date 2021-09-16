ODUWA (OWC) Price Tops $0.52 on Major Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $19,682.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,791.36 or 0.99970239 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00078336 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008803 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00070508 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010029 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001252 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002117 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

