Odyssey Trading 8.1% Lower This Week (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Odyssey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a total market cap of $7.38 million and $162,292.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Odyssey has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00062108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00140253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $385.60 or 0.00803441 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00046084 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

OCN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

