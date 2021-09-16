Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.76

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 18.76 and last traded at 16.28, with a volume of 50773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 12.58.

About Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD)

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.