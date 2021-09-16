Oikos (OKS) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.92 Million

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Oikos has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $6,908.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oikos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00074341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.00124677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.00180861 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,632.15 or 0.07546885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,021.79 or 0.99779817 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $429.82 or 0.00893091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 190,075,446 coins and its circulating supply is 180,052,405 coins. Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.