Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Position Reduced by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Okta by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,622,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,256 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.56, for a total value of $4,351,735.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,553.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,373 shares of company stock valued at $50,356,464. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OKTA opened at $253.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of -66.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.32. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.67.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

