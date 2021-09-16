Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.90 and last traded at $28.60. Approximately 7,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 202,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.

OLMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -7.97.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,102,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,332,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $139,204.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at $186,656.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,568 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLMA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,211,000 after purchasing an additional 768,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

