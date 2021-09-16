Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.47.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Olin by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 359,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,234 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Olin by 354.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 347,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,060,000 after purchasing an additional 270,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Olin by 202.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,241,000 after purchasing an additional 930,144 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Olin during the second quarter worth $33,392,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 6.2% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Olin stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $49.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,022. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olin will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

