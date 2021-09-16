Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.47.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLN. Bank of America upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Vertical Research upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

In other Olin news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,022. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. Olin has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $52.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

