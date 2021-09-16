Olivier Pomel Sells 109,104 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $14,953,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 1,846 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $251,683.64.

On Monday, August 16th, Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total transaction of $14,549,018.40.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $10,445,798.80.

DDOG stock traded up $5.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.14. 2,797,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,012. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $144.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -847.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 26.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

