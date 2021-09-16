Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of OMCL opened at $159.29 on Thursday. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $162.86. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 122.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.29 and a 200 day moving average of $143.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $272.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $1,815,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,118.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766 in the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Omnicell by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 175.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 22.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

