Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $6,409,427.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766 over the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 141.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 175.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 22.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell stock opened at $159.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $162.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.29 and a 200 day moving average of $143.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.