Omnitude Hits Market Capitalization of $644,249.75 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Omnitude has a total market cap of $644,249.75 and $401,112.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Omnitude coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00061965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.00140566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00013764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $376.05 or 0.00795043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00046706 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude (CRYPTO:ECOM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

