OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OMVKY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OMV Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OMVKY traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.94.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.