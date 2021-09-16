ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,683 shares of company stock worth $1,259,381 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

