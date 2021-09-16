One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 333 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 317.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Amazon.com by 69.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,151.30.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,475.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,455.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,335.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

