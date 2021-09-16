ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Position Increased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 20,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 209,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OGS stock opened at $65.37 on Thursday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $82.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.94.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

