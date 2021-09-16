OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Gap Down to $4.22

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $4.09. OneConnect Financial Technology shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 401 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OCFT shares. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.33.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 35.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. On average, analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

