OneLedger Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.02 Million (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. OneLedger has a total market cap of $14.02 million and $697,160.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 60.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OneLedger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0309 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OneLedger

OneLedger (OLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,443,188 coins. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

