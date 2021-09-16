OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,838 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of OneMain worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMF. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the first quarter worth approximately $47,108,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in OneMain in the first quarter worth approximately $45,371,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in OneMain in the first quarter worth approximately $43,701,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in OneMain in the first quarter worth approximately $40,295,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in OneMain in the first quarter worth approximately $38,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMF stock opened at $56.19 on Thursday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.03.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.92.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

