ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.43.

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth $85,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in ONEOK by 253.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter worth $42,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OKE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.44. The stock had a trading volume of 51,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,861. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

