ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,172 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.16% of ONEOK worth $39,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in ONEOK by 1,305.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 15.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after buying an additional 662,379 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,699,000 after buying an additional 531,227 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,477,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $55.71 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.62.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

