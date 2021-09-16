Only1 Achieves Market Cap of $26.69 Million (LIKE)

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Only1 coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Only1 has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. Only1 has a total market capitalization of $26.69 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00062417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00140970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00013922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.36 or 0.00800898 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00046580 BTC.

Only1 Coin Profile

Only1 (LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,000 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling Only1

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars.

