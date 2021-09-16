Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.400-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $188.50 million-$190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.47 million.Ooma also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.110 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Get Ooma alerts:

Shares of OOMA opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average of $18.14. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $478.46 million, a P/E ratio of -185.09 and a beta of 0.41.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ooma stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ooma were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.