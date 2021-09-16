Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.080-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.80 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.73 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.460 EPS.
A number of research firms have weighed in on OOMA. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ooma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.30.
Shares of OOMA opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.46 million, a P/E ratio of -185.09 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $24.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ooma stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 587.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.18% of Ooma worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ooma Company Profile
Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.
