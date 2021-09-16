Open Predict Token (OPT) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Open Predict Token has a total market cap of $136,610.04 and approximately $388.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Predict Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00063616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.72 or 0.00143190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.57 or 0.00815880 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00047202 BTC.

Open Predict Token Coin Profile

Open Predict Token (OPT) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

