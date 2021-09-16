OpenDAO Market Capitalization Reaches $7.05 Million (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00061906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00141524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.83 or 0.00800842 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00046326 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

