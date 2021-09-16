OpenOcean Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $61.74 million and $7.71 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00074409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00124734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.45 or 0.00180223 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,608.98 or 0.07523900 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,921.22 or 0.99904784 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $433.08 or 0.00902864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002802 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

