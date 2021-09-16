OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) COO Purchases $15,350.00 in Stock

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) COO Johannes Bacher purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $15,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $3.14 on Thursday. OpGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $120.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 99.01% and a negative net margin of 906.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OpGen, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st.
OpGen Company Profile
OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).
