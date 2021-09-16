OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) COO Purchases $15,350.00 in Stock

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) COO Johannes Bacher purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $15,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $3.14 on Thursday. OpGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $120.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 99.01% and a negative net margin of 906.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OpGen, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPGN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OpGen by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 125,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OpGen by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 91,740 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in OpGen by 502.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 72,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

