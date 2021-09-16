Opium (OPIUM) Trading Down 5.8% This Week

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 16th. Opium has a market capitalization of $8.66 million and $116.37 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Opium has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Opium coin can currently be bought for $2.08 or 0.00004390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Opium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00072761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00122418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00175685 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.30 or 0.07466922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,371.14 or 0.99911603 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.24 or 0.00869465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.