OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 49,184 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of OPKO Health worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $726,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $632,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares during the period. 27.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPK opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.75. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.27.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.57 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. Analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $346,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

OPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

