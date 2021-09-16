Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Carlisle Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $2.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.88. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CSL. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

CSL stock opened at $197.06 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $215.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,918,000 after purchasing an additional 389,261 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 865,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $146,908,000 after purchasing an additional 229,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,004 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,976,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 345,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,904,000 after purchasing an additional 133,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $7,510,231.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099 in the last three months. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.18%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

