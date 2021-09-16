Oppenheimer Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ecolab in a report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ecolab’s FY2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.60.

ECL opened at $223.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $231.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Amundi acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 8,040.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,585,000 after purchasing an additional 889,962 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Ecolab by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,341,000 after purchasing an additional 617,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ecolab by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,228,000 after acquiring an additional 552,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

