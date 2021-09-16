Opus (OPT) Price Up 90.9% This Week

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Opus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Opus has a total market cap of $274,316.18 and approximately $3.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Opus has traded 90.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Opus Profile

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

